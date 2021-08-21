Cancel
Video Games

‘Dead by Daylight’ Announces ‘Hellraiser’ Chapter

By Jeremy Dick
horrorgeeklife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHellraiser is heading to Dead by Daylight. After recently releasing a teaser unveiling the arrival of a Hellraiser DLC for the popular horror game, Behaviour Interactive has announced that the new chapter will introduce Pinhead as a playable character. Called “The Cenobite,” the iconic horror villain will hit the game on all platforms in September.

