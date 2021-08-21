‘Dead by Daylight’ Announces ‘Hellraiser’ Chapter

Dead by Daylight has a unique selection of killers, each with its own set of abilities and perks that help cater to different players’ styles of play. It’s referred to by the developer as,” an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of a brutal Killer and the other four play as Survivors. As a Killer, your goal is to sacrifice as many Survivors as possible. As a Survivor, your goal is to escape and avoid being caught and killed.” The developer of DBD, Behavior, is doing a great job keeping the game feeling fresh and new with its multiple updates through the years. They are constantly adding new killers and survivors. Every Killer in Dead By Daylight has its own set of unique abilities and perks that cater to the different styles of players. Because of this every time a new Killer is introduced it brings new life to the game which motivates gamers to look for new strategies and tactics to help them achieve victory. Here are 5 Killers that we’d like to see in Dead By Daylight to see how they would influence the gaming landscape.