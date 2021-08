I am not a musician, but I recently endeavored into producing my first song. The song is bilingual, educational and makes a parody to debunk the same coverup I have covered in some of my books. The title of the song is somewhat long, since it’s bilingual: Let it be called Castilian — Debe llamarse castellano. Those titles also match part of the chorus of the new song. It contains my voice plus the one of a female Spaniard singer/voice-over talent named María Esnoz. In this article, I am going to describe the process of creating the song remotely, including the final mix done by Chris Curran in Colorado in the US. Then I’ll discuss the distribution.