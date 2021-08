The Patriots were among the first NFL team to own their own plane and they have put it to good use over the years. According to wmur.com, their most recent project is to provide much-needed aid to Haiti in the wake of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake amid political unrest. Humanitarian aid is desperately needed. The Boeing 767 is packed with medical equipment, medicine, water, and more… over 40 pallets worth of supplies. The flight will also include medical professionals and infrastructure experts. Both the Kraft family and the Baker-Polito Administration organized the aid.