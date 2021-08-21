Saints Row Reboot Teased for Gamescom Opening Night Live

It’s hard to fight in the dark, which is probably why evil lurks there. Darkness is incredibly useful for plenty of non-horrible activities, whether that be to get a good night’s sleep or provide contrast to amplify a killer light show, but evil just loves to ruin a good thing so has claimed the dark as its own. It’s nothing a neon-bright magic can’t overcome, though, tearing through monsters, demons, and other assorted critters with a wave of an eldritch hand. Into the Pit was announced today as a roguelike FPS where evil has emerged from underneath a town and only the colorful spell-blasts of chaos magic can seal it away. The mage fights with different spells in each hand and it’s up to the player to mix and match for best effect. As each run into the pit gets a little farther the mage rescues new villagers who provide support back at town, plus new runes and keys are used to influence the layout of the next run. It might be enough for survival, but the best defense is a mystical-colorful offense to light up the darkness below.