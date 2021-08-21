Cancel
Video Games

Saints Row Reboot Teased for Gamescom Opening Night Live

By Sam Spyrison on August 21, 2021
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week marks the start of Gamescom 2021, which will once again be fully digital this year and kicks off on August 25 with Gamescom Opening Night Live, a two hour showcase with over thirty upcoming and unannounced titles being promoted to appear. Like in years past, the show will...

Geoff Keighley
#Open World#Volition#Saints Row Twitter#Gamescom#Geoffkeighley
Lego
Technology
Video Games
World Series
Twitter
Video GamesGematsu

Saints Row ‘Rebooting’ website teases August 25 announcement

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have opened a Saints Row teaser website, which contains a brick wall with the graffiti text “Rebooting.”. Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley first posted the website on Twitter, teasing its official announcement for the event on August 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.
Video GamesIGN

Opening Night Live Stream | Gamescom 2021

Join IGN as Geoff Keighly takes the stage this year at Gamescom 2021 for Opening Night Light, where tons of new games are revealed alongside fresh looks at upcoming anticipated titles. Stick around after for IGN's ONL post show where we dissect all the best announcements as well as reveal some new games as well!
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign gameplay shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Call of Duty: Vanguard's campaign, showing off the Stalingrad mission and the game's destructible environments. The gameplay trailer runs us through Vanguard's Stalingrad mission, where we see Lieutenant Polina Petrova of the Red Army's 138th Rifle Division make her way slowly through a bombed-out house before taking down some nazis and continuing through the city of Stalingrad.
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Outlast Trials Gameplay Trailer Showcased at Gamescom Opening Night Live

During Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase, Red Barrels announced the first gameplay reveal of The Outlast Trials. This game is a whole new take on the Outlast survival horror experience while taking place in the same universe as the previous titles. The "New take" is going to be that it's going to be a game that can be played with up to 4 players.
Video GamesIGN

Saints Row Reboot Dials the Crazy Back to Saints Row 3 Levels

That a new Saints Row game is in development isn’t a surprise. And after last week's blatant tease, neither is the fact that it's a total reboot of the decade-and-a-half-old open-world crime saga. I got a look at a gameplay demo of Volition’s freshly announced, co-op-enabled project, which is due out relatively soon on February 25, 2022 for PC as well as both current- and last-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. And speaking as someone whose favorite game in the series is Saints Row The Third, I was pleased to see that Volition seems to be aiming for a similar tone for the reboot, rather than the more GTA-clone feel of the first two and the over-the-top ridiculousness of the most recent two.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gamescom 2021 | Opening Night Live live; live game announcement

Welcome! We are just minutes from living the Opening Night Live de la Gamescom 2021. The engines of the fair began to heat up during the afternoon of yesterday with the space in which Microsoft reviewed the latest news about Xbox, and today we are about to experience another day hand in hand with Geoff Keighley, the famous presenter whom we have already seen numerous times. We are confident that we will enjoy another great evening full of surprises!
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Saints Row Reboot Trailer Reveals 2022 Release Date, Gameplay Tease

Deep Silver and Volition have announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live that the Saints Row franchise is getting a reboot, simply called Saints Row. The announcement, which follows a tease from a few days ago, comes in the form of two Saints Row trailers – one cinematic and one teaser focused on gameplay. Described as the “biggest and best playground” ever made for a Saints Row game, the title will take place in the world of Santo Ileso with all of the antics the series is known for. You can expect to play Saints Row when it comes to PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on February 25, 2022. Read a quick synopsis below:
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Saints Row Officially Returns in Early 2022

Last week, Geoff Keighley teased that Saints Row reboot would be appearing at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and sure enough, it was the first world premiere to pop up during the show proper. And this is indeed a full-on reboot, not only shifting the setting to the brand-new city of Santo Ileso in Southwest America, but having a new crew of characters as the Saints, having to start from the bottom again and establish themselves as a brand new crime syndicate, building their way up.
Video Gamesgamingnewsanalyst.com

Every World Premiere Announced at Gamescom ONL Pre-Show 2021

Every World Premiere Announced at Gamescom ONL Pre-Show 2021. Gamescom2021 is finally here, and it brings with it a lot of important announcements. As with most recent events, GamescomThis year’s event was entirely digital, with Geoff Keighley hosting a live stream and Kyle Bosman hosting a pre-show. There were many big announcements on the opening night live stream for gamers, including various titles developed by one person. A variety of announcements and details were made about the games that gamers had been waiting for, including a new title. Saints RowTake a look at InfiniteIt was also home to many world premieres, which fans had never heard of.
Video GamesGamespot

Saints Row Reboot Preview

The new Saints Row, announced at Gamescom, is a total reboot for the series--not just in setting and characters but in tone. While it looks primed to carry forward the same playfully zany spirit as its predecessors, the new game--simply called Saints Row--is clearly taking a step back and allowing developer Volition some breathing room without having to constantly top itself with ever-expanding wacky hijinks.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Delayed to 2022, New Trailer Dropped

Traveller’s Tales and WB Games today dropped a new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and confirmed another delay. Players can explore the Star Wars galaxy and play through all nine-mainline films when LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches spring 2022. It is another delay, pushing the game out of the fall 2021 window and into 2022. Originally, the game was meant to launch holiday 2020 before being pushed to spring 2021 and then holiday 2021. To help soften the blow, Traveller’s Tales also dropped a new trailer showcasing new gameplay and locations.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Release Date Announced

After keeping the information close to their chest following the release of the 8-bit trio of Final Fantasy games, Square Enix has finally revealed the release date for Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster. The first of the 16-bit Final Fantasy games will be available on Steam and mobile platforms on September 8. This reimagining will feature completely redone pixel graphics, a remixed soundtrack, a modernized UI, auto-battle options, a bestiary and music player. In addition to all that, the biggest quality of life improvement is the ability to save the game anywhere. Opinions about the graphic direction for these remakes have been divisive among the fandom, and while we are reserving judgment until we see Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster in action based on the quality of the remixed soundtrack from the other Pixel Remasters this is something we are eagerly waiting to hear. Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II and Final Fantasy III are currently available and more details and our thoughts on those remakes can be found in our linked reviews.
Comicsdotesports.com

April O’Neil, CatDog revealed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

As promised, Nickelodeon and Slap City developers Ludosity revealed two new playable characters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl during Gamescom 2021—April O’Neil and CatDog. CatDog was expected after a leaked piece of box art imagery showcased several character silhouettes, including some who were not revealed at the time. The double-headed fighter...
Video GamesIGN

Saints Row Reboot India Price Revealed, Pre-Orders Live Now

The newly announced Saints Row reboot is now up for pre-order on digital storefronts in India, with the PC version being priced fairly well on the Epic Games store. Here is what Saints Row costs in India across PC and console:. Saints Row Standard Edition - Rs. 1,859 (PC), Rs....
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Night is Coming Will Unleash its Dark Horrors in 2022

If Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has taught anyone anything, it’s that Slavic mythology can be intense. If it’s hard for a superhuman monster hunter to deal with all the nasty creatures roaming about, imagine how it is for the average villager. This is exactly players of Night is Coming will have to deal with once it releases in 2022. They’ll not only have to build up and manage their little village in the backwoods of the Carpathians, they’ll also have to somehow defend from the legions of supernatural creatures bent on its utter destruction.
Into the Pit Lights Up the Depths with a Release Date Trailer

It’s hard to fight in the dark, which is probably why evil lurks there. Darkness is incredibly useful for plenty of non-horrible activities, whether that be to get a good night’s sleep or provide contrast to amplify a killer light show, but evil just loves to ruin a good thing so has claimed the dark as its own. It’s nothing a neon-bright magic can’t overcome, though, tearing through monsters, demons, and other assorted critters with a wave of an eldritch hand. Into the Pit was announced today as a roguelike FPS where evil has emerged from underneath a town and only the colorful spell-blasts of chaos magic can seal it away. The mage fights with different spells in each hand and it’s up to the player to mix and match for best effect. As each run into the pit gets a little farther the mage rescues new villagers who provide support back at town, plus new runes and keys are used to influence the layout of the next run. It might be enough for survival, but the best defense is a mystical-colorful offense to light up the darkness below.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Savathûn Makes Her Grand Debut in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Bungie today fully revealed Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, including the titular antagonist, Savathûn. After seven years of build up, players will finally go toe-to-toe with Savathûn. Sister to Oryx, The Taken King, Savathûn has been biding her time and waiting for the perfect moment to strike. That time is now with a shocking twist, Savathûn has stolen the Light.
Comicshardcoregamer.com

April Announced As Playable Character in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

In many of the past Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games April’s role has been relegated to being a damsel in distress than needs to be rescued by the pizza scarfing Turtles. Today it was announced that star reporter April O’Neil will be stepping out from behind the camera as a playable character, providing more hands on assistance the the Ninja Turtles. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is based on the 1987 TMNT design and combines the pixel art style of the classic arcades with modern touches on the gameplay mechanics. This title will launch for PC and Switch in 2022.

