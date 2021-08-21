Cancel
Vols' 2023 target DeSean Bishop rushes for 274 yards

By Ken Lay
Tennessee 2023 football recruiting target DeSean Bishop kicked off his 2021 season Friday.

The 5-foot-10, 188-pound running back scored two touchdowns for Karns High School (Knoxville) in its, 21-7, victory over Hardin Valley Academy.

Tennessee offered Bishop June 6. He was offered by the Vols following his performance during a football camp at UT.

“I can only thank God, and all the amazing coaching staff at Tennessee, but after a great camp, I’m truly blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Bishop said in June.

Bishop rushed for 274 yards on 31 carries against Hardin Valley Academy.

