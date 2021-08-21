Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Back to school in the Midwest: How mask mandates vary by state

MyStateline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Nearly every state in the U.S. is currently at a high level of COVID-19 community transmission, according to the CDC. In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, many health officials are encouraging the public to go back to mask-wearing. Mask mandates are popping up across...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#Back To School#Elementary Schools#Nexstar#Cdc#Barkstall Elementary#Spray#Noblesville Schools#The Indiana Pta#Mdhss#Wyoming Public Schools#Wps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Illinois StateMyStateline.com

Why do I have to wear a mask in Illinois if I am vaccinated?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford business owners say it feels a bit like history repeating itself as Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday ordered all residents over the age of 2 to resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces. Pritzker says masking is necessary to prevent the spread of the more...
Kentucky StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Kentucky governor orders mask use in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is ordering that students and employees in the state’s schools wear masks indoors, as the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus brings more infections and hospitalizations. Beshear’s executive order issued Tuesday applies to everyone in Kentucky schools for kindergarten through 12th grade, regardless...
Educationusf.edu

State Says Students Can Change Schools For Mask Harassment

The Florida Board of Education approved an emergency rule Friday to allow private school vouchers for parents who say their school district’s mask-wearing mandates amount to child harassment. Also Friday, the Florida Department of Health announced a rule requiring school districts to allow parents to opt their children out of...
Educationdelawarepublic.org

Masks required in all schools & state buildings starting Monday

Gov. John Carney is bringing back mask mandates for schools and state facilities. Following CDC guidance and after talking to school districts, Carney announced a mask mandate for all K-12 schools - public and private - as well as child care centers It takes effect on Monday, August 16th. Carney...
Wisconsin StateMyStateline.com

Wisconsin pediatricians urge schools to mandate mask-wearing in class

MADISON, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of pediatricians are urging Wisconsin schools to impose a mask mandate similar to that in Illinois. Nearly 500 Wisconsin doctors recently signed an open letter to parents and schools urging the use of masks and other mitigation steps. Health officials say masking, vaccinations and social...
Public HealthWAVY News 10

Masks in schools: Who decides if they’re required?

(NEXSTAR) – A battle over whether masks or other face coverings are mandatory in the classroom is playing out around the country. Some states are mandating masks in the classroom, others are banning them. Who gets to have the final word? Here’s how the messy legal fight is shaking out.
EducationUS News and World Report

Florida Board of Education Gives School Districts Ultimatum on Masks

(Reuters) - The Florida Board of Education on Friday told two school districts they would have some of their state funding withheld if they failed within the next 48 hours to provide parents with a way to opt out of a requirement that their children wear masks. School boards in...
EducationWPRI

Cities, school districts defy state orders and reinstate masks indoors

(WPRI) — The highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for nearly all newly sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States, causing some to rethink mask mandates. In response, some cities and school districts across the country have reinstated indoor mask mandates, despite opposition from their state leaders. While Texas Gov....
Educationwkyufm.org

As Delta Variant Spreads, Republicans Criticize Beshear’s School Mask Mandate

Republicans are criticizing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s school mask mandate as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the state and kids are returning to school. Beshear issued an executive order on Tuesday requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in Kentucky public schools. Republican...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

GOP Governors Double Down on Orders Barring Mask Mandates in Schools

A handful of Republican governors are standing by their bans on school districts requiring masks as coronavirus infection, transmission and hospitalization rates spike in their states – a juxtaposition that's alarming public health officials who point to research showing masks as one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in schools, where the majority of children are not yet vaccinated.
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Will Give Private School Vouchers to Students ‘Bullied’ Over Mask Defiance

Florida took its crusade against COVID-19 restrictions a step further Friday, with its board of education approving a measure to give private school vouchers to students who feel “bullied” for not wearing masks. The board added “COVID-19 harassment” to a law catered toward bullied students, targeting parents who are against their local school district’s masking policies. “If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right,” board member Ben Gibson said, according to the Associated Press. It comes as more than a dozen parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, alleging his ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
EducationNewport Plain Talk

Feds take notice of Lee's order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of school or local government mask mandates has gotten the attention of the Biden administration and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Tennessee’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy