Back to school in the Midwest: How mask mandates vary by state

Florida took its crusade against COVID-19 restrictions a step further Friday, with its board of education approving a measure to give private school vouchers to students who feel “bullied” for not wearing masks. The board added “COVID-19 harassment” to a law catered toward bullied students, targeting parents who are against their local school district’s masking policies. “If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right,” board member Ben Gibson said, according to the Associated Press. It comes as more than a dozen parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, alleging his ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.