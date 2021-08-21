Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

'Mask Wars' get violent as students return to school

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfGTA_0bYnouNh00
  • Back-to-school events are becoming more tense.
  • Police are called in to guard school meetings and students during classes.
  • These fights are over mask mandates, which the majority of people approve.

There is a mask war taking place at Eanes Independent School District in Austin, Texas, where anti-masking parents are going against teachers and schools following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control Prevention.

NPR reports a series of incidents from schools across the nation.

In one case, a parent ripped a mask off of a teacher’s face during a back-to-school event at Eanes Independent School District in Austin, Texas.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Superintendent Tom Leonard told NPR, "I just do not want the mask wars occurring in my schools."

"I don't want my principals and teachers and bus drivers dedicating any of their limited bandwidth to fighting with either parents or kids," he added. “Take it outside."

NPR also reports on how school districts in California, Illinois and New York are experiencing similar fights and issues.

"This is everywhere," Leonard told NPR.

The police have been ordered to stand guard at school board meetings in Nevada and Pennsylvania; and sheriff deputies in Colorado were called in for the first day of classes to make sure protests did not disrupt classes, NPR reports.

There was disruption at a Salt Lake City board meeting where some of the protesters now face criminal charges, according to NPR.

"Somewhere along the line this got politicized. Somewhere along the line, some people decided to fight the battles in our schools. ... We have other things to focus on," Leonard told NPR.

Most Americans favor schools enforcing masks, according to a recent Axios-Ipsos poll that shows 69 percent approve mandates.

Democrats are 92 percent in favor compared to 44 percent of Republicans.

“This data shows that public policy and public health is continuously challenged by our politics today,” Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs told Axios.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Hill

The Hill

327K+
Followers
34K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Austin, TX
Health
City
Nevada, TX
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#The Mask#Npr#Americans#Axios Ipsos#Democrats#Republicans#Ipsos U S Public Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 13

Community Policy