We will witness two ascending quarterbacks on the same field on Sunday, although only one will be playing. Los Angeles Chargers HC Brandon Staley said many of his starters would not play in the preseason, including QB Justin Herbert. Regardless, fans are chomping at the bit to see more of San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance after his 80-yard touchdown throw last week. Here are the live scores, results, and highlights for the 49ers vs. Chargers preseason bout.