Pet Project: Naveen

Reno is a two-year-old black and white neutered Siberian husky that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on July 24. Reno was adopted and returned because of the other pet at home. Reno is a people-person dog, very social and always seeks attention from his handler. During his time in play yard, Reno was very careful being around other dogs at first but then relaxed after a while. He was tolerant being around other dogs and non reactive when other dogs came to check him out. He also gives warning to other dogs in the yard for space. He is easy to leash and walks well on leash. Reno is recommended to be in a home with middle school-aged children and preferable no other dogs at home. Use this link to schedule your visit at the center to meet Reno: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/