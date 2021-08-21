Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet Project: Naveen

News4Jax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis pup loves to play with his toys and be next to his human. He has been at the shelter since April.

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Waverly, OHnewswatchman.com

Pet of the Week

BooBoo is a very active dog who loves to play in the water. He is two years old, vaccinated and treated for parasites. For more information on BooBoo and other dogs, visit Pike Pets Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”
Petstucson.com

Pets for adoption

Oh man! These guys are cute this week — you may not be able to resist fostering or adopting one of these cuties.
Realty Today

Your Pet Project: Getting Your Home Ready for a New Dog

With the global pandemic and increased hybrid work schedules, the pet business has been booming over the past year. People are spending more time at home, which has proven to be a great time to consider adding a four-legged friend to your family. There are many ways to prepare both...
Petswmay.com

Meet Tyrone- Our APL Pet Project of the Week

Tyrone is a friendly, rambunctious 2-month-old black and white kitten. If you are interested in adopting him, call the APL at 217-544-7387 or fill out an application at apl-shelter.org!
Orange County, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Orange County artist’s portraits no longer just a pet project

Earlier this month, Tiffany Dnaka received a crushing blow. After graduating with a master’s degree and working in her chosen field for two years advocating for college students with special needs, her employer let her go. Picking herself up and dusting herself off, she’s decided to focus her energies on what used to be a side gig—pet portraits.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Pet Pals TV: Eskenazi Health pet therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This time, Patty Spitler of Pet Pals TV was joined by Shelly Fisher, Eskenazi Health’s pet therapy manager. They discussed the University of Denver course Fisher recently took, the importance of listening to pets and Eskenazi’s canine therapy garden.
Petsgamepur.com

How to fuse pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X

Roblox Pet Simulator X players will get access to the option to fuse pets after they unlock the game’s third area, the Beach. This will cost 75,000 coins, so players will need to spend some time farming those up first. The fusion area can be found on the right side of the start of the Beach, players will be able to see a sign that says “Fuse Pets”.
Petsseenthemagazine.com

Pet SEEN: Cute Pets Featured in August

Get your daily dose of adorable and check out these cute pets featured in the August 2021 issue of SEEN Magazine. Send us your pet pics and we’ll make your pet famous. Make sure your picture is high-quality, 300 dpi, or use the highest setting on your phone. Please add...
PetsMontrose Daily Press

PET COLUMN: Words from Blizzy on pet carriers

My name is Blizzy and I am a lovely feline here at the Second Chance Humane Society Shelter. I am very excited for the day, (will it be today?!?!?), when my new family walks in the shelter door and chooses me for their new lifetime companion. I don’t, however, look forward to the cat carrier for the ride home. I actually don’t know any cats who care for that experience but these tips for pet parents will make the travel experience more pleasant for your fur balls.
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Shelter Pets

Reno is a two-year-old black and white neutered Siberian husky that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on July 24. Reno was adopted and returned because of the other pet at home. Reno is a people-person dog, very social and always seeks attention from his handler. During his time in play yard, Reno was very careful being around other dogs at first but then relaxed after a while. He was tolerant being around other dogs and non reactive when other dogs came to check him out. He also gives warning to other dogs in the yard for space. He is easy to leash and walks well on leash. Reno is recommended to be in a home with middle school-aged children and preferable no other dogs at home. Use this link to schedule your visit at the center to meet Reno: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/
PetsObserver

CBD for Dogs: Why Petly CBD Is the Paw-fect Choice

CBD is pretty amazing and could provide your dog with many benefits. The research on CBD is still pretty new, but existing research has shown that CBD could help your pup with seizures, arthritis, anxiety, allergies, pain, inflammation, and other health conditions. While CBD has the potential to provide a...
Pet ServicesNews4Jax.com

Never feed your dog or cat late again with this automatic feeder

Have you ever noticed that your pet has an internal alarm that not only tells them when it’s time to go for their daily walk but also when it’s time to eat? It usually goes off about an hour before the important feeding event is supposed to go down. Most dogs and cats will sit right in front of their owners and stare daggers into their souls until they get up to feed them.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Pet Pals: Marley

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Marley! She's a nine-year-old pit-mix up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. Marley's very sweet and calm, and would love being in a home with older kids and adults. She does get along with other dogs, but Asheville Humane is asking anyone interested in Marley...
PetsMassapequa Post

Pets, Pets, Pets

Some rescues are meant to be. Two kittens- Laura from Lynbrook and Matt from Manhattan – are named after the person(s) who saved them and set them on course toward “Happily Ever After.”. Laura from Lynbrook: In mid June, an older woman arrived at Last Hope in tears with a...
Petscityofharveyil.gov

Pet Registration

All dogs and cats kept and maintained within the City of Harvey are required to be registered. (Per Municipal Code 6-05-160) https://www.codepublishing.com/IL/Harvey/#!/Harvey06/Harvey0605.html#6-05-160 All pet registration is made online or by phone through PetChamps at www.petparentusa.com. If you need help with the registration process please call 844-738-2426 or come to our...
Kankakee, ILkankakeetimes.com

Cutest Pet Photo Competition

Kankakee Community College issued the following announcement on Aug. 6. It's time for students to enter your pets in the "Cutest Pet Photo Competition." The entrant must be a KCC student enrolled in Fall 2021 classes. The student must be in the photo with the pet(s). No family photos unless...

Comments / 0

Community Policy