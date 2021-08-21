Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Bold City Showcase preview

News4Jax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're hosting the W.W. Gay Bold City Showcase, featuring six of the area's best teams, next Friday and Saturday. Justin Barney, News4Jax Sports editor, joins us to give us a preview of the games.

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#News4jax Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
David City, NEklkntv.com

High School Kickoff Preview: David City

DAVID CITY, Neb.- Opponents tell David City Head Coach Robert Evans his team is tough and they’re headed in the right direction but now he wants to actually arrive at the next level. The Scouts are in a playoff drought but they’re determined to make the postseason this year. Watch...
Scott City, MOKFVS12

Heartland Football Friday preview: Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott City Rams played with a young roster last season, finishing 5-5 under Head Coach Jim May. This year, the team has grown up and there’s a lot to like about the Rams heading into the 2021 season. “They learned lessons the hard way...
Denver City, TXKCBD

Pigskin Preview: Denver City Mustangs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Denver City Mustangs are coming off an (8-4) season, but still have their eyes on picking up more hardware this year. The Mustangs return six starters on offense and seven starters on the defensive end but have some important roles to fill like the starting quarterback position. Mario Sanchez leaves a big void behind center after starting at QB for three years. However, Denver City has had three players take snaps all training camp who they feel comfortable with.
FootballToledo Blade

City League football preview: Waite tabbed as top team for 2021

Another tight battle is expected to determine the City League football championship with Waite picked as the preseason favorite. Anchored by a huge and experienced offensive, the Indians are seeking the program's first league title since 2014. Waite earned two of the six first-place votes in a preseason coaches poll...
Sportssouthernminn.com

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Tri-City United Volleyball

Lexie Franek, 2nd year; Jenna Bednar, 1st year. Kaia Krocak; Kaitlyn Lang; Lauren Houn; Maddie Dooley. Emily Smisek; Lexi Factor; Anna Barnett; Ali Weydert. Sam Lang; Morgan Kes; Jordyn Brownlee. Comments from the Coach. “We have eager, young talent ready to produce some amazing volleyball games this year,” said Richards....
Kansas City, MOmartincitytelegraph.com

South Kansas City Football Preview

Rockhurst and state champion Raymore-Peculiar face off. Like last season, the two football powerhouses in south KC will take the field against each other in the first game of the season. Both schools had new coaches last season. Sean Martin had been around the Ray-Pec district for decades in different...
Grove City, PAThe Herald

Grove City College women's soccer preview

GROVE CITY – Nine returning starters and several other key contributors will help lead the Grove City College women’s soccer team in the fall 2021 season. Grove City went 9-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference last spring and also won conference titles in the fall 2018 and fall 2019 campaigns.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Bold City Showcase: Bolles, West Nassau ready to kick things off in opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bolles is back. West Nassau is there for the first time. The former district opponents face off in the opening game of the W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor, Inc. Bold City Showcase on Friday night as the 2021 high school football season kicks off in style. The game, the first of three in the Showcase, begins at 7 p.m. at Bolles. It will be televised live on WJXT and streamed on News4Jax.com.
NFLNews4Jax.com

Meet our Jaguars season tickets giveaway winner

If you’ll recall, we told you about the winner of the News4JAX Insider Jaguars season ticket giveaway earlier this week. Well on Thursday, we caught up with the winner, Terry Watley, when he stopped by the Channel 4 studio to collect his prize. Terry hasn’t been a member of Insider...
Volleyballprepvolleyball.com

Tournament Preview: ILLPrepVb.com Crimson Classic

The 2021 high school volleyball season brings the return of fall competition to the state of Illinois, which moved, and significantly limited its high school competition, to the spring season in 2020; limited schedules, and no state championships awarded, with many programs unable to field more than a handful of matches in the pandemic-induced truncated season. 32 teams, most of who will be participating in their first competitions of the season, will take part in the IllPrepVB.com Crimson Classic which is being co-hosted by Plainfield North and Plainfield Central High Schools this weekend. The field of teams was expanded to 32 beginning in 2018, and features some perennial powerhouses from across the state, all of whom are looking to return to form, and the chance to begin their seasons with a hot start. Co-host Plainfield North Head Coach Matt Slechta feels that the slate of teams competing this weekend is strong top-to-bottom, but notes that parody may be the theme of the weekend: “Being many team's first matches of the season, and with the break of the spring covid season, there will be a lot of teams still identifying their lineups and assessing their strengths and weaknesses.”
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

High School 9:12 offering student athletes help in sports and life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A nonprofit program called High School 9:12 is giving athletes resources to help them thrive on the field and in the classroom. The three pillars are sports, athletics, and life. “I felt that our kids needed another platform that would showcase in a positive light,” said Ribault...

Comments / 0

Community Policy