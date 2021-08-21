Man Drives Suburban Into River To Fill Radiator, Sinks SUV Instead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the possibility of alcohol and speed in the deadly crash that kept Highway 285 closed for more than five hours on Thursday. Two people were killed and four others seriously injured. (credit: CBS) Diana Snell, a 55-year-old woman from Englewood and her 2-year-old granddaughter Jordan Snell, died in the crash. They were riding with two others in the black truck. Two passengers in that truck suffered serious injuries. Troopers say that none of the adults were wearing seatbelts. The toddler was in a child safety seat. (credit: CBS) The 36-year-old driver of the red Dodge Ram is under investigation for causing the head-on crash. He is accused of trying to illegally pass another vehicle when he collided head-on with the black pickup. That driver, along with a passenger in that truck, are seriously injured. The driver faces possible charges of vehicular homicide. (credit: CBS) The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at mile marker 232. One lane in each direction was reopened on the highway after 9 p.m.