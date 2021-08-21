Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

DeSantis announces antibody treatment site in Lakeland, says it will treat more than 300 per day

wfla.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland received its own site for monoclonal antibody treatments Saturday, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis said the treatment center in Lakes Church will be able to treat more than 300 people per day for COVID-19. Residents will not have to pay to receive the medicine Regeneron, the treatment touted by DeSantis in his statewide tour this week.

www.wfla.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Lakeland, FL
Health
Lakeland, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monoclonal Antibody#Wfla#Covid 19#Wfla#Lakes Church#Regeneron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 7

Community Policy