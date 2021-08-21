DeSantis announces antibody treatment site in Lakeland, says it will treat more than 300 per day

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland received its own site for monoclonal antibody treatments Saturday, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis said the treatment center in Lakes Church will be able to treat more than 300 people per day for COVID-19. Residents will not have to pay to receive the medicine Regeneron, the treatment touted by DeSantis in his statewide tour this week.