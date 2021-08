NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We are just days away from this weekend’s Homecoming Concert at Central Park, organized by New York’s very own Clive Davis. He is one of the world’s biggest music moguls, but make no mistake, Davis is a true New Yorker at heart. “I was born in New York, bred in New York,” Davis told CBS2’s Cory James. So you can imagine when Mayor Bill de Blasio reached out to him months ago about putting together a lineup of performers for the We Love NYC Homecoming Concert… “I said yes immediately,” Davis said. The Grammy Award-winning music legend rallied some of the...