After much thought, I've decided that summer is hands down my favorite season. The days are longer, and I can wear airy dresses on repeat. Plus, everyone just seems a bit happier with some sunshine. Recently, as the season began to shift and the sun started to set earlier and earlier, I was internally protesting fall's arrival—until I saw the new fashion pieces on the market. After a recent Amazon browsing session, I'm now extremely eager to wear everything from faux-leather trench coats to classic loafers. Want to see some of the pieces that are getting me excited for cooler weather? Keep scrolling.