Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ventas reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

