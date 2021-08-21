Cancel
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 526 Shares

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $21,445.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,527.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

