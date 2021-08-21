Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Protégé Review: A Solid Enough Action Thriller

By Kaitlyn Booth
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Protégé isn't going to change anyone's life, and it isn't unique enough to really stand out amongst the rest, but it has some great action beats anchored by an excellent performance from star Maggie Q. Director: Martin Campbell. Summary: Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel...

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Campbell
Person
Maggie Q
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Michael Keaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Thriller#Prot G#Martin Campbell Summary#Lionsgate#C0nfused
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Is Losing a Highly-Rated Horror Movie in September

Netflix rolls over a lot of its content each month, and that means the streaming service is losing a highly-rated horror movie in September. Subscribers now have until Sept. 30 to watch Insidious, a terrifying film about a family who thinks their house is haunted but soon discovers that it's not their home that's possessed. Netflix users who are interested in checking out the supernatural scare-fest have just over one month to do so, before it leaves the streamer.
MoviesNME

‘Matrix 4’ official title and new footage revealed at CinemaCon

The official title of the upcoming fourth Matrix movie has been revealed: The Matrix: Resurrections. The news was shared by Warner Bros during their CinemaCon presentation, where they also played a trailer to attendees in Las Vegas yesterday (August 24). The film is due to hit cinemas on December 22....
MoviesMovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Has CinemaCon Attendees Going Wild

CinemaCon has produced a number of big reactions over the last few days, with trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and footage from Jurassic World: Dominion all grabbing the headlines for their respective franchises. Today was the turn of another huge franchise making a belated comeback to cinemas as the Warner Bros. panel not only confirmed the already known title of the fourth movie in the Matrix series as Resurrections, but also unveiled the trailer for the long awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, and it seems like it has been worth the wait.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

John Wick 4 release date, cast, trailer, and more

Keep an eye on your pencils, John Wick: Chapter 4 is on its way as Keanu Reeves once again reprises his role as the not-so-retired hitman. Chad Stahelski, stuntman turned director, once again takes the reins driving the action movie series. We’ve known about this fourth installation since the opening...
MoviesCollider

'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Footage Finally Gives Some Insight Into The Story

As The Matrix Resurrections’ release date inches closer (or so we hope), we're finally starting to get some information as to what we can expect in terms of story from the new installment of the sci-fi franchise, thanks to the release of new footage. Up to this week, we knew very little about the production, which kept everything but the featured cast under wraps. Now, Warner Bros. has decided to reveal the first tease of the upcoming Matrix sequel at this year's CinemaCon.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Donnie Yen Takes A Break From Filming John Wick 4 To Taste Test Ip Man And John Wick Burgers

John Wick: Chapter 4 has added a slew of new actors to its roster, and the most exciting of which has been Ip Man himself, Donnie Yen. Donnie Yen has joined Keanu Reeves high caliber action franchise and looks sharp and ready. Despite the long night shoots taking their toll, Donnie Yen is set to be a burst of martial arts charisma for the next John Wick. Donnie Yen has taken a break from filming John Wick 4 to taste test Ip Man and John Wick burgers.
MoviesRoger Ebert

The Protégé

The film from veteran director Martin Campbell, whose journeyman pedigree includes a couple of Bonds (“GoldenEye,” “Casino Royale”) a couple of Zorros and that “Green Lantern” adaptation Ryan Reynolds makes fun of himself for starring in, offers some solid fight scenes, a few gnarly kills, and breathless pacing. “The Protégé” is slick and glib and constantly on the go from city to city and genre to genre. It’s also a mismatched buddy comedy and a doomed romance. But what it’s about—seeking revenge for the revenge killing of a 30-year-old assassination—isn’t as intriguing as who it’s about, and that’s Maggie Q’s character.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'The Protégé' Review: It's Nice to See 'Nikita' Star Maggie Q Back in Action

Nearly everyone we meet in “The Protégé” is on the brink of retirement, all but one or two of them nudged violently in that direction by Maggie Q’s title character. Anna specializes in finding things “that don’t want to be found” (as a cover, she maintains a rare book store), but her true gift seems to be in disposing of them once they’ve been located, which Q handily demonstrates in the operation that opens the movie, one that ends with a hard-to-reach Russian crime boss floating face down in his private pool.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Interview: The Protégé‘s Maggie Q on Action Films with Great Scripts, Doing Her Own Stunts and “Pivoting”

Actress and model Maggie Q has a long and varied career in both her native United States (she was born in Hawaii) and in a variety of Asian locations, most notably in Tokyo and Hong Kong, where she began as a model and was effectively discovered as an action star by none other than Jackie Chan. After a television and film career in Hong Kong, Chan cast Maggie in Rush Hour 2, which led to supporting roles in such works as Die Hard with a Vengeance, Mission: Impossible III, and even the table-tennis comedy Balls of Fury. In the last 10 years or so, Maggie has been making significant strides in television, being the lead in the long-running CW series “Nikita,” and with a starring role in the ABC/Netflix drama series “Designated Survivor,” opposite Kiefer Sutherland. In the three Divergent films, she played Tori Wu, and recently the pilot for the new Fox dramedy she stars in, “Pivoting,” got picked up for a series run beginning in January 2022.
MoviesNewsday

'The Protégé' review: Assassin tale only comes alive with Michael Keaton

THE PROTÉGÉ (1 ½ stars) PLOT A female assassin plots revenge against the men who killed her mentor. RATED R (extreme violence) BOTTOM LINE Part bloodbath, part sex-comedy, totally botched. Actress Maggie Q is no stranger to the action genre, with credits that include "Mission: Impossible III" and television’s "Nikita."...
Theater & DanceEW.com

The Protégé review: Michael Keaton and Maggie Q do a dangerous dance in hollow thriller

Michael Keaton is celebrating his upcoming 70th birthday with a pair of new releases, as disparate as any on his diverse resume. The prolific Batman, Birdman, and Beetlejuice star could possibly enter the 2022 awards race this Labor Day weekend when Sara Colangelo's Sundance title Worth (which premiered at last January's fest, before we knew theaters would shut down for a year-plus) hits Netflix. But before we get to that, first comes The Protégé, for which you need not save any space on your Oscar ballot.
MoviesNew York Post

‘The Protégé’ review: Samuel L. Jackson stars in a messy action film

For the second time in a year, Samuel L. Jackson is playing a hitman in a movie. And for the second time in a year, you’ll wish he hadn’t. His assassin character in “The Protégé,” Moody, is nowhere near as obnoxious and loud as Darius Kincaid from “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” Still, the actor should try another fictional profession on for size. Preferably in a movie that’s not a garbled mess.

Comments / 0

Community Policy