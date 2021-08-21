Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.