SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report $103.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.05 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.