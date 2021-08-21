RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 4,100 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.