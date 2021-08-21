Cancel
Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 3,184 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stocks

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

