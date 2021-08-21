HOQU One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.58 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $621,181.30 and approximately $1.58 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.