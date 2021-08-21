Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ishares Russell 2000 Etf#Iwm#Index Fund#Exchange Traded Fund#Ishares Russell 2000 Etf#Nysearca#Iwm#Sec#Northern Trust Corp Now#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy