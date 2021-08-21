San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.