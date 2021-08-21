Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Private Ocean LLC Sells 128 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate Ocean LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ishares Tips Bond Etf#Sec#Private Ocean Llc Sells#Nysearca#Sec#Private Ocean Llc#Ishares Tips Bond Etf#Apexium Financial Lp#Fiera Capital Corp#Bond Etf Lrb#Barclays U S Treasury#News Ratings#Free Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy