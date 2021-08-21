Private Ocean LLC Sells 128 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.