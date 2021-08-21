New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,944 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $136,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.