Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,944 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $136,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopify Inc#Financial Advisors#Sec#Wealth Architects Llc#Cigna Investments Inc#Wolfe Research#Oppenheimer#Morgan Stanley#Shop#Shopify Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
RetailZacks.com

Bull of the Day: Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

SHOP - Free Report) shares shined long before the pandemic forced more businesses and shoppers down the e-commerce route. The Canadian firm posted another strong quarter at the end of July and its outlook remains impressive inside an industry with plenty of growth runway left. SHOP Necessities. Shopify helps companies...
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy