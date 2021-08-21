QANplatform (QARK) Trading 12.8% Higher This Week

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. QANplatform has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $3,657.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.