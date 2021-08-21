Cancel
The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 17

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we conclude our journey with the Secret Rare cards of the set.

Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Shellos Pokémon Cards

In honor of tonight's West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Shellos cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Shellos picks in the comments below.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Begin A New Pokémon TCG Era?

On November 12th, 2021, Nintendo, Game Freak, and The Pokémon Company will release the long-awaited Generation Four remakes: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Whatever your opinion is about the stylized artwork of the graphics, it is undeniable that Pokémon products and games across the board will begin producing tie-ins to these. We're already seeing it happen in Pokémon GO, with this summer's release of Shiny Dialga and Shiny Palkia. What many Pokémon TCG collectors are wondering, though, is if these games will bring about an early end for the current Sword & Shield block. Will we see this era of the TCG reach a premature conclusion in favorite of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl-branded sets? Let's take a look.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Shiny Pokémon V & VMAX

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look back at a style of card that altered the style of Full Art Shinies that we all knew and loved in Hidden Fates: the Shiny V & VMAX cards of the Sword & Shield era.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Product Review: Evolving Skies Build & Battle Box

The latest Pokémon TCG set, the Eeveelution and Dragon-themed Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, will release fully on Friday, August 27th. This past weekend, tournament-official game stores are hosting pre-release events where collectors and players alike can purchase Build & Battle Boxes for the set. Some stores are even hosting unsanctioned in-store gameplay. I previously opened two boxes right here on Bleeding Cool and have since gotten the chance to open two more. Now that I have a good feel on these products, let's take a look and see if this is a worthy purchase for Pokémon TCG collectors.
Dallas, TXbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG 1st Ed Base Set Chansey Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in auctions revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a 1st Edition, shadowless Base Set copy; of Chansey from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! A Pokémon with a hit point count to rival the mighty Base Set stats of Charizard itself, Chansey has often been seen as an exceedingly rare creature in many of the video games and other aspects of the franchise as a whole. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 17th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time), to places a bid on this fantastic card from the Pokémon TCG.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Physical editions of Pokémon Legends: Arceus includes promotional Arceus V TCG card in Japan

After this morning’s breathtaking new trailers for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus were shown, the Pokémon Company in Japan has announced that physical copies of Pokémon Legends: Arceus will also come with a special Arceus V card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The Arceus V promo card will feature special artwork for the release of the game, and will only be available while supplies last. Sadly, the digital download version of Pokémon Legends: Arceus will not offer the promo card.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Reveals Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom Premium Collection

The Pokémon TCG surprises just keep on coming. Earlier this month, the 2021 version of the Trainer's Toolkit surprised collectors and players alike by including two SM (Sun & Moon) Black Star Promos. This is odd, as we have now been in the SWSH (Sword & Shield) era for almost two full years. It seems as if the Sun & Moon-era content will keep edging its way into the current product line-up, as Australian retailers have now revealed solicitations and pictures for a new product: the Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection which contains a shocker of a card.
Dallas, TXbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG "Trading Please!" Promo Card On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectibles, has put a rare copy of "Trading Please!" from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction. A rarity in its own right due to its enigmatic artist, Imakuni?, this Japanese card from the Pokémon TCG is also interesting due to its strange effect, and its holofoil back face. Prospective bidders should note that they have until Tuesday, August 17th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this anomaly of a Pokémon card.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tasks For Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield In Pokémon GO

The Ultra Unlock 2021 Part Three: Sword & Shield event has begun in Pokémon GO. Along with bringing new Galarian species into the game including Zacian, Wooloo, Skwovet, and Falinks, this event will also introduce a new Timed Research. Notably, this Timed Research offers encounters with Pokémon that can now be Shiny in Pokémon GO as of today, including Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetch'd, and Galarian Stunfisk.
Comicsnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps part 1 released

As a way of promoting Sonic Colors: Ultimate, SEGA created a brief animated series known as Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps. The first part has now come online. Something is rotten in Sweet Mountain! Dr. Eggman and his robot henchmen are devilishly up to no good. After narrowly escaping one of Eggman’s facilities, a lone Jade Wisp searches for help and comes across Sonic and Tails. Will Eggman and his robots be served their just desserts?
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Special Delivery Bidoof Pokémon Card Available For Select Buyers

It's here! Well… sort of. Earlier this summer, the Pokémon TCG Center reached out to customers to tease a hilarious card as part of their Special Delivery series. The series began with Special Delivery Pikachu back in 2020 and is meant to continue at some point with a Special Delivery Charizard which has shown up as a mistake in some packages but has yet to officially release. It looks like Bidoof has cut the line, though, because this Pokémon TCG promo card is officially on the way… but the Special Delivery Bidoof will only make its journey to a select few collectors. Here's what we know so far.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mythical Squishy Premium Collection Comes From Pokémon TCG

The Pokémon TCG has revealed a new and utterly unique product with the Mythical Squishy Premium Collection. This box will include eight booster packs, three Pokémon-V cards from previous sets, and squishy dolls of the same Pokémon featured on the cards: Mew, Celebi, and Victini. The cards featured in this...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to get Pokemon Legends Arceus preorder TCG card outside Japan

Japanese Pokemon Legends Arceus fans are getting a special Pokemon TCG card when they preorder the game. With nothing similar announced in the rest of the world yet, here’s how you can get your hands on it outside of Japan. On August 18, Trainers were treated to a Pokemon Presents...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tournament Game Stores Can Now Sell Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies

This coming Friday, August 27th, is the wide release of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. However, starting today, tournament-official game stores can begin selling booster boxes, booster packs, and Elite Trainer Boxes of this Eevee and Dragon-themed set. Will my store have Pokémon TCG:...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

These Are The Eeveelution VMAX In Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies

This coming Friday, August 27th, is the wide release of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. However, starting today, tournament-official game stores can begin selling booster boxes, booster packs, and Elite Trainer Boxes of this Eevee and Dragon-themed set. To celebrate this exciting release, let's take a look at the Eeveelutions that appear as Pokémon-VMAX in the set.
Dallas, TXbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Japanese Misprinted Ancient Mew Auctioning At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a rare, Japanese promotional copy of Ancient Mew; from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Unlike with copies of Ancient Mew that Wizards of the Coast distributed with the release of the second Pokémon movie, this copy of the Ancient Mew card is specifically a misprint; on the bottom of the card's front face, it sets its attribution to "Nintedo" rather than Nintendo. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 24th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this anomalous and rare misprinted card from the Pokémon TCG.

