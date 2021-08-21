The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 17

On November 12th, 2021, Nintendo, Game Freak, and The Pokémon Company will release the long-awaited Generation Four remakes: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Whatever your opinion is about the stylized artwork of the graphics, it is undeniable that Pokémon products and games across the board will begin producing tie-ins to these. We're already seeing it happen in Pokémon GO, with this summer's release of Shiny Dialga and Shiny Palkia. What many Pokémon TCG collectors are wondering, though, is if these games will bring about an early end for the current Sword & Shield block. Will we see this era of the TCG reach a premature conclusion in favorite of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl-branded sets? Let's take a look.