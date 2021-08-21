Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

China to Allow Three Kids Per Family to Fight Aging Population

By Corbin Bolies
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

China will now allow couples to have a third child as it seeks to cap an aging population, the Associated Press reports. The country’s legislature amended its law dictating the terms of child planning, the second amendment in six years since the law was passed in the 1980s. The 2015 amendment that permitted two children per family saw a slight growth in births, though that eventually tapered off. The goal is to prevent the population from becoming too old before the country can reach economic prosperity. As part of the amendment, the country will also provide childcare resources and concessions on parental leave, taxes, schooling, and housing “to ease the burden on families.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Legislature#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Worldmediaite.com

Anti-Vaxx Nurse Reportedly Switched Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccines with Saline

A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.
Chinasciencealert.com

1,500-Year-Old Lovers Uncovered in China, Locked in an Eternal Embrace

The skeletal remains of two lovers, buried together more than 1,500 years ago in northern China, were recently discovered locked in an eternal embrace, a new study finds. It's possible that the woman, who wore a metal ring on her left ring finger, sacrificed herself so that she could be buried with her husband, the researchers said.
Public HealthTelegraph

China wants the world to believe Covid leaked from an American lab

“In July 2019, a mysterious pneumonia outbreak associated with e-cigarette use was reported in W. Symptoms included shortness of breath, fever, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, dizziness and chest pain. Starting from then, an unprecedented outbreak of lung disease spread across the nation…”. This is the latest salvo in the global...
Relationship AdviceNew York Post

China changes law to allow married couples to have three kids

China will now allow married couples to legally have a third kid amid concerns that its shrinking number of working-age people will threaten the country’s future prosperity and global influence. The ceremonial legislature updated the Population and Family Planning Law on Friday to address the consequences of the plummeting birthrate.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

As U.S. intel report looms, Beijing keeps pushing theory that COVID came from outside China

Hong Kong — President Biden was expected to see a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, which he ordered almost 90 days ago, as soon as Tuesday. But regardless of the findings of the American intelligence agencies, Beijing is likely to keep pushing a narrative adopted early by China's Communist Party: That COVID-19 didn't come from China at all.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis

China will now allow couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to hold off a demographic crisis that could threaten its hopes of increased prosperity and global influence. The ceremonial legislature on Friday amended the Population and Family Planning Law as part of a decades-long effort by...
WorldShropshire Star

China allows couples third child to tackle plummeting birth rate

China long touted its one-child policy as a success in preventing 400 million additional births in the world’s most populous country. China is to allow couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to hold off a demographic crisis that could threaten its hopes of increased prosperity and global influence.
TV ShowsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

China Bans Celeb Popularity Rankings to Fight ‘Chaos’ Among Warring Fandoms

China has reportedly banned lists that rank celebrities by their popularity in an attempt to stop fandoms from picking fights with each other. According to The Guardian, new laws published by Chinese state media say that any existing lists that rank Chinese celebrities will have to be pulled from the internet. The laws are designed “to rectify chaos in the fan community” and will allow the state “strictly regulate” fan pages and online profiles, which officials claim lead to bullying among fans. However, lists that rank songs, films and TV shows are still permitted. The legislation is the result of a two-month special operation targeting fandom culture, which the Chinese government said has become harmful to kids.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthGrand Island Independent

China is pushing a big COVID-19 lie

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic. Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy