Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haiti faces anger and despair a week after quake, fanning security fears

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARCELINE, Haiti, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday over a lack of aid to remote areas hardest hit by last week's devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in the impoverished Caribbean country. Many Haitians whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the magnitude...

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Earthquake#Rescue Team#Marceline#Reuters#Haitians#Mexican#U N#Unicef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
AmericasHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Is Haiti really cursed?

Is Haiti being punished for the “pact” reached with the devil to win its independence in 1804? Conservative icon Pat Robertson made this claim in January 2010 on Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC following the catastrophic earthquake of Jan. 12. Robertson was alluding to the Aug. 14, 1791, Voodoo ceremony at Cayman Woods, near Cap Français, then the capital of France in the New World.
Environmenttalesbuzz.com

Haitians post scenes of devastation, despair and hope on social media after 7.2 quake

Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation’s plight. PORT-AU-PRINCE/HAVANA (Reuters) -At least 304 people died and hundreds were injured after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities said, reducing churches, hotels, schools and homes to rubble in the latest tragedy https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitis-history-violence-rebellion-2021-07-23/?taid=6117ef92ced6e000017623b1&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter to hit the impoverished Caribbean nation. The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey said. That made the temblor which was felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica potentially bigger and shallower than the magnitude 7 earthquake 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands on the island.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Women and girls left ‘traumatised’ in aftermath of Haiti earthquake

Women and girls who survived the catastrophic earthquake that hit Haiti earlier this month say they are “traumatised” and fear “all kinds of aggression” as they attempt to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the disaster. The 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished Caribbean country at around 8.30am on 14 August left more than 2,000 people dead, more than 12,200 injured and at least 130,000 homes destroyed.Hundreds are still missing, presumed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings, and roads and houses now turned to ruins.Paulène was at home with her family when the earth beneath them began to...
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Pressure for a coordinated response to Haiti's deadly weekend earthquake mounted Wednesday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble and the injured continued to arrive from remote areas in search of medical care. Aid was slowly trickling in to help the thousands who were left homeless.
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Desperate search after Haiti quake as storm threatens

Rescuers in Haiti used heavy equipment and their bare hands Monday to hunt for survivors under buildings flattened two days ago by a massive earthquake that killed more than 1,400 people, while an approaching storm threatened more suffering. - President assassinated - Residents faced a dilemma of staying outside to protect themselves from aftershocks, or returning to damaged buildings to shelter from Grace's heavy rain, which was soaking Haiti by Monday afternoon.
EnvironmentEnid News and Eagle

Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt Tuesday to the Haitian government’s response to the deadly weekend earthquake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless. Grace battered southwestern Haiti, which was hit hardest by Saturday’s quake, and...
Miami, TXcw39.com

Coast Guard Heads to Haiti after Quake

MIAMI (CW39) — The US Coast Guard is sending help to Haiti after the Haitian’s government requested Coast Guard assistance following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake. The powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Haiti earthquake: Hundreds dead after 7.2-magnitude quake devastates island

More than 300 people have been killed after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall on the island.At least 304 people have been confirmed as death and more than 1,800 injured in the wake of the powerful quake on Saturday, Haitian authorities said.The US Geographical Survey has issued a “red alert” for the disaster, estimating fatalities could stretch into the thousands. “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the survey said, adding: “Past red alerts have required a national or international...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Quake-hit Haiti faces fresh threat from Tropical Storm Grace

Earthquake-devastated Haiti was facing a new threat Saturday — from the newly formed Tropical Storm Grace. Threat level: Grace was forecast to bring up to eight inches of rainfall to Haiti and the Dominican Republic by Tuesday, along with possible flooding and mudslides in the coming days, per a Sunday morning advisory from the National Weather Service. Its effects were expected to bring heavy rainfall to Florida next week.
Environmentkfgo.com

Haiti quake revives anger over aid response to past disasters

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – The earthquake that ravaged Haiti https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-scramble-rescue-survivors-ruins-major-quake-2021-08-15 on Saturday has revived anger over international aid agencies’ response to a devastating quake there 11 years ago, stirring calls to ensure donations do a better job of reaching the people who need them most. Haitians and well-wishers have taken to...
Environmentwashingtonnewsday.com

Haiti is looking for survivors after a quake that killed at least 304 people.

Haiti is looking for survivors after a quake that killed at least 304 people. After a violent 7.2-magnitude earthquake slammed Haiti early Saturday, killing at least 304 people and toppling structures in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recuperating from a devastating 2010 quake, rescue teams hurried to find survivors. The...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Haiti quake death toll tops 2,000 as anger grows over lack of aid

Saturday's earthquake in Haiti left the country "on its knees," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Wednesday as the Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll to nearly 2,200. Driving the news: Frustration and anger continue to grow across Haiti over the slow pace of aid reaching affected areas, AP reported. Tens of thousands were left homeless, 12,268 people were injured and over 300 are still missing, officials said.
Advocacyinvesting.com

'They are hungry': Haiti quake survivors fear for children's future

CAMP-PERRIN, Haiti (Reuters) -Many survivors of an earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people in southern Haiti are worried about providing for their children, with more than half a million minors feared to be at risk from the fallout. The Aug. 14 quake hammered infrastructure, destroying or damaging some 130,000...
Environmenthngn.com

Haiti Despair, Anger Mount as Earthquake Toll Rises; Gangs Offer to Help Aid Efforts

On Saturday, tensions in Haiti mounted over a lack of relief to rural areas severely damaged by the terrible earthquake that struck the poor Caribbean island last week, killing 2,207, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency. Many Haitians who lost their homes and livelihoods in the magnitude 7.2 earthquake on August 14 said they didn't know where to begin rebuilding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy