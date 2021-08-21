Cancel
Josh Brolin Calls Dune A 'Masterpiece,' So Bring On The Sandworms

By Adreon Patterson
With Dune’s release months away, anticipation for the film is steadily increasing. Everyone involved has been heaping words of praise after the sci-fi epic’s private screening. Well, you can add Gurney himself, Josh Brolin, to the chorus of praises for the film. Brolin made a strong statement about the completed project. After a year of delays, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star called the anticipated sci-fi epic a “masterpiece.”

