Josh Brolin Calls Dune A ‘Masterpiece,’ So Bring On The Sandworms

When a superhero property has a sequel, it usually only has to worry about the characters who were introduced in the immediate predecessor. Each X-Men sequel kept its focus on the core team, and the Batman sequels continued the adventures of whomever was in the suit at the time, from Michael Keaton to Christian Bale. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a different situation. Now that the studio has made it to Phase Four, it has so many characters at its disposal, and the ability to weave stories from films to Disney+ series, and back again. This has impacted the way that the creators at Marvel Studios will be approaching stories from here on out, according to the company’s president, Kevin Feige.