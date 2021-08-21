Lone Star College begins process to add fourth bachelor’s program
Lone Star College System is in the process of adding a baccalaureate program in emergency management to provide additional options for students seeking higher education. The proposed program is possible because of House Bill 3348—passed during this year’s regular session of the Texas Legislature—which increases the total number of baccalaureate programs a community college can offer from three to five.communityimpact.com
