Lone Star College begins process to add fourth bachelor’s program

Lone Star College is set to start its fall semester classes on Aug. 30 and the college system is preparing for no increase in enrollment compared to last year. So far, 76,801 students have enrolled in the college system to take classes this semester. When COVID-19 started closing classrooms, LSC quickly moved as many of its classes as it could online. Last school year LSC had around 50 percent of its classes completely online, around 25 percent in person, and another 25 percent as a hybrid of online and in person. This year will be much the same.