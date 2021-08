Nobody will blame Fernando Tatis Jr. if the San Diego Padres' ongoing collapse ultimately leaves them on the outside looking in at the Major League Baseball postseason. The 22-year-old was the frontrunner for the National League MVP as he was manning shortstop through the middle of July, and he's still the frontrunner for the award after even shifting to the outfield upon returning from his third stint on the injured list on August 15. Because when it comes down to it, it's hard to beat a .281/.361/.640 slash line with 35 home runs, 24 stolen bases and 5.3 rWAR.