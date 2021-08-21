Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts is out of the lineup and Jarren Duran is starting in center field in his first game back with the Red Sox against the Twins on Thursday night. Duran, who was recalled Thursday after being sent down to the WooSox two days ago, is hitting eighth. With Hunter Renfroe on the bereavement list, Alex Verdugo shifts to right field with J.D. Martinez starting in left field. Kyle Schwarber, who was expected to make his first base debut Thursday, is the designated hitter with Bobby Dalbec playing first. Kiké Hernández is starting at shortstop for the fourth time this year; Christian Arroyo is at second base.