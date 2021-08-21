Cancel
Northampton, PA

Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued ahead of Henri landfall to the northeast

By Kurt Bresswein
 8 days ago
Tropical Storm Henri is projected to make landfall Sunday in Long Island, New York, or southern New England, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning. Inland, the primary hazard from the storm is expected to be heavy rain leading to flash flooding, the National Weather Service said in a storm briefing from its Philadelphia region forecast office that covers the Lehigh Valley.

