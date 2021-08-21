New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Twins (54-71) will take on the Boston Red Sox (72-55) in Game 2 of the AL Inter-Division three-game series at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Minnesota needs a win here after losing the opening game of a series to the Boston Red Sox at 9-11 on Tuesday. Starter Griffin Jax lasted for 4.2 innings of play with nine earned runs on seven hits allowed with four walks granted while striking out four Boston hitters in the loss. Shortstop Jorge Polanco drove three RBIs on a double and made one run while Designated Hitter Josh Donaldson added two runs on a double with one RBI in the losing effort. Polanco earned a total of 124 hits and 74 RBIs in leading the Twins while 3rd Baseman Luis Arraez and Donaldson combined for 179 hits and 83 RBIs this season.