New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The New York Mets will slug out at Dodgers Stadium for Game 3 of this 4-game installment series in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 4:05 PM ET. The Mets recently bowed out the LA Dodgers to a score of 2-3 yesterday. NY dropped below .500 for the season. The pitches are there but they are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the Majors. The NY Mets are in 3rd place at 60-62 in the National League East Division.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0