Pittsburgh Pirates vs St Louis Cardinals 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 8 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play game two of the three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 7:15 PM. The Pirates were swept by the LA Dodgers in their previous series but Pittsburgh snapped their sixth losing streak last Friday and won the opener against the Cardinals to a score of 4-0. The team dropped to 42-79 in the league after losing eight of its last ten games for the year. Pittsburgh ranks fifth on the National League Central standings.

