Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry Biopic Movie in the Works

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, fans celebrated what would have been Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's 100th birthday. They may soon learn more about Roddenberry's life via an upcoming film. Deadline reports Roddenberry Entertainment, headed by Gene Roddenberry's son Rod Roddenberry, has been working on a biopic about the sci-fi legend. Adam Mazer, who won an Emmy Award for writing the 2010 HBO movie You Don't Know Jack, starring Al Pacino as Dr. Jack Kevorkian, has written the script. Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are producing the film. The next step in the process is casting and signing a director.

