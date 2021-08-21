Cancel
Itasca County, MN

Wabana Township celebrates 100 years

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wabana Township’s 100th Anniversary Celebration was held at the Wabana Town Hall on July 31 and Aug. 1, 2021. Approximately 285 people attended the two day affair put on by the Wabana Historical Committee. Attendees were very receptive and amazed by the amount and presentation of the historical artifacts and information presented in the Town Hall. The information traced family histories, the logging industry, schools, resorts, camps, lakes, dams, and roads. Wa-ga-tha-ka Resort, the Joyce Estate, Balgillow Island, and old family photos were especially interesting to attendees.

