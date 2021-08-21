Cancel
Acadia Mountain is the perfect introduction to hiking in Acadia National Park

By Aislinn Sarnacki
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcadia National Park is home to many famous hikes. The park’s Cadillac Mountain is the tallest peak on the East Coast, so everyone wants to huff and puff their way to that summit. Nearby, Dorr Mountain features hundreds of granite steps on its historic trails. And the near vertical Precipice Trail on Champlain Mountain, with its many ladders and rungs, is known as one of the most challenging hikes in Maine.

TravelPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Yellowstone National Park Crushes One-Month Visitation Record

Will discussions about implementing more timed visits get more serious as national park visitation momentum continues at a furious pace?. To be determined. And while it may not be as easy to plan a vacation as it once was, in one month, the number of people visiting Yellowstone National Park was equivalent to the number of people who actually live in the state of Montana.
Environmentfoxbangor.com

Fund will renovate Acadia Park with eco-friendly equipment

ACADIA — Friends of Acadia, a non-profit out of Bar Harbor, is trying to make Acadia National Park a little bit greener. The new fund launched earlier today and is called “Greening Acadia”. The organization is looking to raise roughly $250,000 to go towards new solar panels and charging stations for visitors and staff’s electric vehicles.
Bangor, MEUS News and World Report

Maine Boy Falls 50 Feet Into Water in Acadia National Park

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A 6-year-old boy has suffered head and neck injuries after falling 50 feet down a slope of a Maine national park trail and into a body of water Saturday, authorities said. The boy was on the Canon Brook Trail in Acadia National Park around 4 p.m....
Travelbackpacker.com

Hiking Angels Landing in Zion National Park: Everything You Need to Know

When you’re climbing the knife-edge ridge up to Angels Landing, hold onto the supportive chain and don’t look down — if you’re sensitive to heights, the 1,000-foot drop is sure to make your head spin. In the southeast corner of Zion National Park, the Virgin River cuts through 270-million-year-old layers...
TravelPalm Beach Interactive

Bears, berries, and unforgettable vistas: Hiking Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. — I'm the kind of person who takes those I-was-here photos at the entrances to national parks. I know it's cheesy. But for me, it's an important part of the whole experience. My husband and I had planned to add Montana's Glacier National Park (plus mandatory...
CelebritiesPosted by
I-95 FM

Supergirl Actress Enjoys Acadia National Park’s Beehive Trail

When she's not fighting crime or penning comics, she may be hiking up the cliff that overlooks Sand Beach at Acadia National Park. Nicole Maines, 23, is the actress who plays Dreamer, the alter ego of Supergirl on the CW Network. She joined the cast in season 4. Season 7 this fall will be the show's final run. She got the gig when the network advertised for a transgender actress and Nicole, who is trans, fit the role.
TravelDown East

5 Breathtaking Bike Routes in Acadia National Park

The only Acadia peak you can summit on a bike, Day Mountain is modest enough, at 584 feet, to have skirted Rockefeller’s prohibition on mountaintop carriage roads. Bikers don’t need to be in Tour de France shape to tackle the winding, 275-foot climb to the top either. The route to the foot of the mountain crosses the Triad–Day Mountain Bridge, built in 1940, the last of the park’s iconic 17 stone bridges, then meets the three-mile carriage road that encircles the mountain. The gentle summit route begins at signpost 36, and the views from up top take in the scatter of islands to MDI’s south and west, including the nearby Cranberries and the humped profile of Isle au Haut. 4 miles one way from the Jordan Pond gatehouse, on the Park Loop Rd., just north of Seal Harbor.
San Antonio, TXsanantoniomag.com

Why to Hike Grapevine Hills Trail at Big Bend National Park

No trip to West Texas is complete without a visit to Big Bend National Park. And with no shortage of trails to choose from, I was guaranteed good views, open air and precious time in the Texas desert during a recent road trip. After already completing the Laguna Meadows Trail...
Traveltravelawaits.com

5 Best Hikes In Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Cuyahoga Valley National Park has an interesting beginning. It was not on the radar of many at the turn of the century to become a national park; in contrast, it was quite the opposite. The area surrounding the park was booming with growth and industry, and the Cuyahoga River had caught fire 13 times because of pollution. Tragedy was the catalyst that propelled this area into national park status.
Traveltravelawaits.com

Most Scenic Accessible Hikes In U.S. National Parks

While the National Park Service has hiking trails through the most rugged landscapes in the country, there are a lot of people who just want to go for a short easy walk on a fairly flat surface — whether it’s someone in a wheelchair, someone with toddlers, or someone who otherwise just wants or needs a fairly easy place to go for a stroll and experience the park.
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Rouge National Urban Park

Rouge National Park is an urban park located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The park is centered around the Rouge River and includes city regions of Scarborough, Markham, Pickering, Uxbridge, and Whitchurch-stouffville. The park provides a protected region of natural forest and river area among some of the largest and growing cities of southern Ontario. The park has an area of 75 square kilometers, but Parks Canada has been lobbying to expand this area as well as nationalize the park.
TravelPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

RANKED: The Most Popular National Parks

Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crows as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Montana StatePosted by
AM 1450 KMMS

A Montana Park Ranger You Have Got to See

When the park ranger asked the crowd gathered outside if they had ever visited the Little Bighorn Battlefield before, I think I was the only person that had been there. But I had never seen a presentation, shall we say, performance, like this. I had a couple of friends from...
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
Q 96.1

Two Emergency Water Rescues at Acadia Require Life Flight

Life Flight was called to Acadia National Park twice on Saturday for water-involved injuries. Park officials say the first incident happened at Sand Beach, when a visitor flagged down a lifeguard to assist an 18-year-old man in the ocean. Several bystanders assisted Park Rangers, including a trauma nurse. The teen was stabilized by loading him on a backboard before being evacuated from Sand Beach up to the parking lot where a Bar Harbor ambulance was waiting. The ambulance took the patient to a waiting Life Flight helicopter and he was flown to Bangor at approximately 3:30 p.m. Witnesses told Rangers that the man had been seen diving in shallow water just before he was hurt.

