Acadia Mountain is the perfect introduction to hiking in Acadia National Park

The only Acadia peak you can summit on a bike, Day Mountain is modest enough, at 584 feet, to have skirted Rockefeller’s prohibition on mountaintop carriage roads. Bikers don’t need to be in Tour de France shape to tackle the winding, 275-foot climb to the top either. The route to the foot of the mountain crosses the Triad–Day Mountain Bridge, built in 1940, the last of the park’s iconic 17 stone bridges, then meets the three-mile carriage road that encircles the mountain. The gentle summit route begins at signpost 36, and the views from up top take in the scatter of islands to MDI’s south and west, including the nearby Cranberries and the humped profile of Isle au Haut. 4 miles one way from the Jordan Pond gatehouse, on the Park Loop Rd., just north of Seal Harbor.