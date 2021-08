Guided GSP Pier tours every Friday morning through Sept. Guided pier walks at Gulf State Park will continue every Friday through the end of September at 9 a.m. Join one of the Gulf State Park naturalists for an exclusive tour of the pier and learn all about the history and excitement of this resilient landmark. Cost is $3 per vehicle to park at the pier for two hours and there is a $2 sightseeing fee per person if you are not staying in Gulf State Park. Campground guests, Learning Campus bunkhouse guests, and cabin/cottage guests can parking & sightsee on the pier for free. Lodge guests pay only $3 the parking fee per vehicle. The tour meets at the picnic tables across from the tackle shop and the tour is weather dependent.