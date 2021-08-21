Cancel
Environment

Morning Weather Report

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern Minnesota saw some thunderstorms and brief tornadoes on Friday evening. Saturday will be cooler, with temperatures in the low-70s in the metro area.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Brown County, MN
cbslocal.com

10 P.M. Weather Report

A flash flood warning was issued for Nobles, Murray, Lyon, Osceola, Cottonwood, and Jackson counties until 2:00 a.m. and another tornado warning was issued, this time for Brown county until 10:45 p.m. Saturday is shaping up to be an active weather day, with rain and severe weather likely across the state. Here is a look at the currently active weather alerts in Minnesota right now.
cbslocal.com

Central, Southern Minnesota Clean Up After Storms Bring Damaging Hail, Wind

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota are cleaning up Sunday after a couple rounds of storms brought enormous hail and strong winds through the state. WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak said most of the damage was done by two thunderstorm complexes that moved through central and southern Minnesota. CJ...
New York City, NY
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/29 Sunday Morning Forecast

Good Sunday morning everyone! A bit of a damp and mild start to the day with clouds prevailing and a risk for some spotty drizzle or even a shower. Expect a couple of more breaks of sun through the afternoon with temps getting to 80, but there is another chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms this afternoon.
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Warm, humid conditions continue Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Warm and humid conditions continue Sunday. Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen as it approaches the Louisiana coast. The morning hours will be mainly dry with an isolated shower. The likelihood of rain increases this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are also likely and could include heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Storms Leaving Area, Quieting Down Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms were set to finish moving through the area Sunday afternoon, and things will quiet down overnight. The low for Sunday night is 69. (Credit: CBS 2) On Monday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 83. (Credit: CBS 2) Near-normal temperatures of around 80 are on tap for the week to come, with dry conditions. The National Weather Service warned of a forecast of dangerous rip currents on Lake Michigan on Wednesday. Once storms clear the area tonight, we're in for a treat with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and low chances for precipitation. Do you have plans to swim in Lake Michigan on Wednesday? You may want to reconsider given a forecast for dangerous rip currents. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/E463LrwIoF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 29, 2021  
Custer County, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN CUSTER COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Dunning to 6 miles northwest of Arnold, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Merna, Anselmo, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Lillian, Round Valley and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 252 and 274. Highway 92 between mile markers 251 and 273. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chicago, IL
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: More Heat, Humidity With A Cooldown On The Way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hot and humid weather continues today. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This could lead to heavy downpours once again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We are looking at more scattered showers and thunderstorm starting off the work week but not as hot with highs in the mid-80’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The first day of Meteorological Autumn is Wednesday and it’ll feel more like fall! We see temperatures tick down by Tuesday right around 80 and then the mid to upper 70s are expected through the rest of the week. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
Miami, FL
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Keep Your Umbrella Handy This Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a little more sun in South Florida with lighter winds across our area on this Sunday. But grab the umbrella just in case because passing showers or storms will track across South Florida throughout the day. That said, the rain coverage will remain isolated. Also, the...
Environment
cbslocal.com

Regional Air Quality Advisory Issued for Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Air district officials issued an air quality advisory for Monday as haze and smoke from wildfires lingers above the Bay Area. Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert will be in effect, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

