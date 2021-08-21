Morning Weather Report

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN CUSTER COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Dunning to 6 miles northwest of Arnold, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Merna, Anselmo, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Lillian, Round Valley and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 252 and 274. Highway 92 between mile markers 251 and 273. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
