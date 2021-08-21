Marshall Ramsey: The Latest from Dr. Dobbs

I want Governor Tate Reeves to succeed. We’re in the middle of a medical disaster that features an awful virus that doesn’t care what political party you belong to. It doesn’t care who criticizes who. It doesn’t care what your base thinks. Recently the governor sent out a tweet where he said what is in the cartoon bubble. Haley Barbour didn’t ask for Katrina. But he rose to the occasion, used his connections and leadership ability to help the state recover and Mississippi was better off for it.