'Barton Fink' at 30: Why the Coen Brothers' Movie Is a Masterpiece

In Christopher Nolan’s 2006 magician drama The Prestige, Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman), known professionally as “The Great Danton,” ends his performances with a teleportation trick involving a body double, forcing him to take his final bow underneath the stage while the double gets to bask in the adoration from the audience. Whether they want to admit it or not, people who get up and perform for an audience want to be celebrated in some way. As actor and comedian Kevin Pollak would say on his old podcast, they suffer from “hey-look-at-me disease.” This is especially true in comedy, where the sole goal is to make the audience laugh. In a comedy troupe, however, someone will always be saddled with the job of setting up the joke rather than delivering the punchline. Such was the case with the legendary comedy team the Marx Brothers and its youngest member, Zeppo Marx, who served as the ideal straight man for the group in their first five films.