Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Barton Fink' at 30: Why the Coen Brothers' Movie Is a Masterpiece

By David Fear
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s strange, but some movies present themselves almost entirely in your head.”—Joel Coen. “I’ll show you a life of the mind!”—Charlie Meadows, a.k.a. Karl Mundt, a.k.a. “Madman” Mundt. Everyone knows about the telegram. It’s an apocryphal Hollywood story, with the actual letter lost to time. But its recipient Ben Hecht...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Coen
Person
John Turturro
Person
Coen Brothers
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Herman J. Mankiewicz
Person
Ben Hecht
Person
John Goodman
Person
Coens
Person
Harry Cohn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#The Coen Brothers Movie#Paramount Pictures#The Grand Scam#Capital Pictures#Group Theatre#Southern#Fury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPopculture

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Making Netflix Movie Together

Eddie Murphy is returning to Netflix with a new comedy co-starring The Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill. The project, which still does not have a title, will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who also worked with Murphy on Coming 2 America. Murphy also starred in the acclaimed Netflix biopic Dolemite is My Name in 2019 and is working on Beverly Hills Cop 4 for the streamer.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Thriller Movies Favored By The Safdie Brothers

6. Mulholland Drive (2001) To talk about David Lynch’s masterpiece is to forego of any hope of labelling under any conventional genre. Not even the best synopsis can pay justice to the unique experience of watching it for yourself and going too much into details is a sure way of spoiling the fun and mysticism of the first watch. Broadly put, Mulholland Drive follows a delusional young actress detached from reality who is led astray by the promises of perpetual opportunity in Hollywood. Most of the disruptive narrative works by the laws of the subconscious, where the main character’s fears, desires and guilts are symbolized through her personal, dreamlike copping mechanism.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'The Last Mercenary' Review: Jean-Claude Van Damme in a Netflix Thriller...That's a Dubbed French Action Comedy? Mon Dieu

During the closing credits of “The Last Mercenary,” we see a montage of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the various getups he wore during the movie (a fuzzy beard; a mustache and Yankees cap; a blond wig; a Bond tuxedo; drag). The film presents this cavalcade of mostly routine disguises with wide-eyed affection, as if it were showing us Peter Sellers in his “Pink Panther” prime. It’s all part of the delusion that the makers of “The Last Mercenary” (who are French) are apparently under: that Jean-Claude Van Damme is no mere action star — that he’s a stylish comedian, an icon of such ironic charisma that we’d follow him anywhere, even through the paces of a maladroit caper movie like this one.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE, BORIS KARLOFF: THE MAN BEHIND THE MONSTER, AMERICAN PSYCHO

Amazon Prime Video Announces Latest Installment of “Welcome To The Blumhouse”: "Amazon Prime Video is excited to announce this year's installment of "Welcome To The Blumhouse," featuring an all new set of unique, unsettling thrillers developed with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. Produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios, BINGO HELL, BLACK AS NIGHT, MADRES and THE MANOR premiere worldwide this October exclusively on Prime Video.
CelebritiesPopculture

Pat Hitchcock, Actress in Dad Alfred Hitchcock's Thrillers, Dead at 93

Pat Hitchcock, the only child of legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock and writer-editor Alma Reville, died on Monday. She was 93. Hitchcock starred in two of her father's best-loved films, Strangers on a Train and Psycho, as well as Stage Fright. She also appeared in 10 episodes of his television series Alfred Hitchcock Presents. Hitchcock's youngest daughter, Amblin Partners attorney Katie O'Connell-Fiala told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress died at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.
MoviesDen of Geek

Bond Director on What Modern Action Movies Get Wrong

Martin Campbell has done an action thriller or two in his time. The New Zealand-born director is perhaps best known as the director of not one but two of the most successful and acclaimed movies in the James Bond franchise: 1995’s GoldenEye, which introduced Pierce Brosnan in the role, and 2006’s Casino Royale, which reinvented 007 in the form of a more minimalist, hard-edged Daniel Craig.
Moviespurewow.com

The 35 Best Ghost Movies of All Time, from Laugh-Out-Loud Comedies to Spine-Chilling Horror

As we creep closer and closer to Halloween, the movie night agenda starts to change. Forget light and breezy rom-coms and aspirational travel flicks—we want ghouls, goblins and ghosts. Fortunately, we have put together a list of the best ghost movies of all time to give you a leg up on your Netflix-and-thrill time, no matter what you’re in the mood to watch. Without further ado, here are the finest slasher movies, campy horror-comedies, kid-friendly flicks and psychological thrillers you can find on Amazon, Hulu and all your other go-to streaming channels.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster’ Doc Gets U.S. Deal Via Abramorama & Shout!; Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios and Abramorama are teaming on North American rights to Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster, the Thomas Hamilton-directed feature documentary about the life and career of the horror movie icon. Abramorama will release the pic in a limited theatrical run on September 17. Abramorama is also repping world rights on the film, which Shout! will release on digital platforms at a later date. Check out the trailer below. The film dives deep into Karloff’s own origin story — real name: William Henry Pratt — as well as the genre he helped define and the filmmakers he influenced. It features...
MoviesCollider

Why Zeppo Was Crucial for the Marx Brothers

In Christopher Nolan’s 2006 magician drama The Prestige, Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman), known professionally as “The Great Danton,” ends his performances with a teleportation trick involving a body double, forcing him to take his final bow underneath the stage while the double gets to bask in the adoration from the audience. Whether they want to admit it or not, people who get up and perform for an audience want to be celebrated in some way. As actor and comedian Kevin Pollak would say on his old podcast, they suffer from “hey-look-at-me disease.” This is especially true in comedy, where the sole goal is to make the audience laugh. In a comedy troupe, however, someone will always be saddled with the job of setting up the joke rather than delivering the punchline. Such was the case with the legendary comedy team the Marx Brothers and its youngest member, Zeppo Marx, who served as the ideal straight man for the group in their first five films.
MoviesPopMatters

Character Actor Edward Everett Horton’s Silent Films Provoke Raucous Laughter

Edward Everett Horton was one of those busy character actors seen all over the place in Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s. Looking a bit stork-y with head and beak thrust forward, he played fluttery, nervous, or dyspeptic characters defined by stammers and double-takes. His fussbudgets were forever worried or scandalized by whatever transpired unless he took a nip or two and turned into a devilish ally. His instantly recognizable voice was used to narrate the “Fractured Fairy Tales” on television’s Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoons.
MoviesInverse

Why The Island of Dr. Moreau became one of the most film shoots ever

Few films have achieved the same level of notoriety as The Island of Dr. Moreau. This 1996 sci-fi adventure destroyed the career of its once-promising director and tainted the legacy of an all-time Hollywood great. Adding insult to injury, it dominated the following year’s Razzies after underwhelming at the box office.
MoviesTexarkana Gazette

Fall flicks out of this world with 'Dune' remake and more

With the last year of moviegoing pretty much a high-definition disaster because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's slow return to the cinema has been a balm to those who missed seeing movies where they belong: on a big screen. For a long while, in-the-cinema selections were slim with opening...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen King Adaptation ‘Salem’s Lot’ Finds Its Lead in Lewis Pullman (Exclusive)

In perhaps his biggest role to date, Lewis Pullman has nabbed the lead in New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel, Salem’s Lot. Gary Dauberman, who previously tackled King as a writer on New Line’s two-part hit adaptations of It, wrote the script and is directing the feature project, with shooting to get underway in September in Boston. Pullman will star as author Ben Mears, a man who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a vampire, leading him to band together...
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Films That Built The World Of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The references to cinema of days past are never subtle when it comes to Quentin Tarantino’s filmography. From the very beginning of his career, he set out to pay tribute to and make art just like his heroes, ranging across all eras of the industry. However, there’s one specific era, the time in which his love for cinema was ignited as a child, that most of his passion stems from; the late 1960’s and early 1970’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy