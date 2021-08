When Thomas Tuchel got to work with Romelu Lukaku at training for the first time, he had the same feeling that Jurgen Klopp did with Virgil van Dijk, and that Sir Alex Ferguson did with Eric Cantona.It was that their instincts were right. “This fits.”The sense around their Cobham training base and the game is that the Chelsea team is complete. If so, it could be the same end result as what happened with Liverpool around 2018 to 2019, but from a completely different process. It is why a meeting between the two this early in the season may actually...