Drivers attempt wrong-way paths to avoid Southwest Freeway congestion

As expected, thousands of vehicles slowed to a crawl in southwest Houston as construction forced a complete closure of the main lanes of US-59/I-69 this weekend, but some of them weren't going to wait to get through the congestion.

Multiple drivers were seen Saturday morning making U-turns and driving the wrong way on freeway on-ramps to get out of the mess.

Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed the attempts along US-59 in the northbound lanes as drivers waited to get through the ordeal.

The attempts come as the Southwest Freeway is closed in both directions at the I-610 West Loop due to construction.

This traffic hot spot has become known for weekend and nightly construction closures.

The weekend construction requires all main lanes of US-59 to be closed in both directions until Monday morning.

While wrong-way driving is a dangerous risk, it can also be costly if you're caught.

In Texas, driving the wrong way on a highway exit ramp could cost you as much as $200 in fines if found guilty.

As for the construction that's causing the congestion, you can avoid it without the risky moves.

Drivers heading to the Galleria area, Bellaire, southwest Houston or downtown can take I-10 or US-90 to the South Loop.

Otherwise, corridors like Westheimer Road, Bissonnet Street and Bellaire Boulevard should help you get to where you're going in neighborhoods near the interchange.

The closure will allow construction crews to continue rebuilding the ramp from US-59 northbound to I-610 northbound, which stretches over the Southwest Freeway.

