NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 INCREASE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
The number of COVID-19-related deaths stayed the same, but the active case count and hospitalizations climbed on Friday, August 20, in Lafayette County. According to the Lafayette County Health Department, the active case count increased by three since Thursday, August 19, to 139. There have been 3,199 positive cases- an increase of 20 since Thursday- and 64 COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.www.kmmo.com
