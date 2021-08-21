Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette County, MO

NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 INCREASE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

kmmo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of COVID-19-related deaths stayed the same, but the active case count and hospitalizations climbed on Friday, August 20, in Lafayette County. According to the Lafayette County Health Department, the active case count increased by three since Thursday, August 19, to 139. There have been 3,199 positive cases- an increase of 20 since Thursday- and 64 COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lafayette County, MO
Lafayette County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
Lafayette County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Health
Lafayette County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Cdc Data Tracker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy