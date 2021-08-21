11 LinkedIn Mistakes That Could Be Damaging Your Career

While career navigation is not unique to being in-house specifically, it is definitely different from traditional Biglaw, where the career trajectory is historically linear and based on a loosely objective formula, usually a compilation of tenure, record of billable hours, and book of business or unique deep subject matter expertise. The career path of in-house counsel is not always as clear, and is less like a ladder and more like a jungle gym, where opportunities may be the next level of attorney but could also be in parts of the business — compliance, diversity and inclusion, procurement, risk management, or human resources. Because the career path is not as clear, it is especially important to be intentional because it is too easy to get sucked into putting out the daily fires and not realize that you’ve been stagnant and not where you want to be or thought you’d be.