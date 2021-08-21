Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

11 LinkedIn Mistakes That Could Be Damaging Your Career

By John Awa-abuon
makeuseof.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinkedIn is a powerful platform that can offer significant professional benefits. But, if you're not careful, it can quickly become a place where careless social media habits can negatively affect your career. In other words, there are some things you should never do on LinkedIn. So if you want to...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Ebooks#Difficult People#Etiquette#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
JobsPosted by
TechRadar

That dream job advert on LinkedIn could be a scam

Cybersecurity experts have demonstrated that LinkedIn can be abused to post fake job listings on behalf of virtually any legitimate company. Harman Singh, a security expert and managing consultant at security company Cyphere, shared details of the trick with BleepingComputer. "Anyone can post a job under a company's LinkedIn account...
Internetpsychologytoday.com

What Your LinkedIn Profile Says About Your Personality

Characteristics of LinkedIn profiles may be able to predict people's personality traits, new research suggests. Signals of openness include having an artistic profile picture, speaking more than one language, and listing curiosity as a skill. Signals of extraversion include having a large network, playing sports in college, and having leadership...
Internetnwtc.edu

Five tips to make your LinkedIn profile stand out

If you have looked for a job online, searched for ways to get a job, or heard talks about what employers are looking for, you may have heard of LinkedIn. If not, you are probably wondering what it is. LinkedIn is a social network where business professionals connect. If you are looking for an internship, your first job after graduation, or to make a career transition, LinkedIn is a great way to connect with others in your industry. Here are some tips to help you create a profile that will stand out:
EconomyInman.com

Failed it! 5 ways to grow from your mistakes

Making mistakes in real estate (especially when you’re first starting out) is inevitable. However, if you approach failure with the right attitude, commit to the practice and tap into the expertise of mentors, you’ll grow in this business. One of our team members shared a quote by Thomas J. Watson...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Mistakes I Made In My Machine Learning Career

The truth is you will make tons of mistakes in your career as an ML practitioner. The plus side is that there’s an opportunity to learn and level up for each mistake you make. In this article, you’ll come across mistakes that I’ve made so far in my career as...
Internetsnntv.com

Benefits of Using Video in Social Media

Originally Posted On: https://bluestrawberry.app/benefits-of-using-video-in-social-media-marketing-campaigns/. Dear Starwberriians, it is I, your favourite blue-juiced strawberry with another exciting blog post. This time I will be talking about some of the benefits of using video in social media marketing campaigns. So let’s get on with it, shall we?. It’s engaging. The big benefit...
JobsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

5 Work-From-Home Mistakes Career Experts Hear About All the Time — and How to Fix Them

What does the “perfect” work-from-home setup look like? Well, that depends on which setup helps you most. Investing in a standing desk is just as valid as working from bed if that’s what you need, and how you manage your productivity, workflow, and output is going to vary depending on your job and your day-to-day. Really: Sometimes it’s okay to do less on a given day. It’s impossible to expect that you’d maintain the same level of productivity every single day!
Mental HealthWebProNews

Could Emotional Intelligence Be Key to Career Success?

Important as technical knowledge is to the modern workplace, it isn’t enough to guarantee success. Today’s workplaces rely on teams spread across increasing distances to get their projects completed. Individuals who work in and manage teams well excel over those who withdraw from their colleagues. The skills that help workers succeed in a collaborative environment all fit under one label: emotional intelligence or EQ.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Reddit Responds to Moderators' Call to Ban COVID-19 Misinformation

After hundreds of moderators urged Reddit to ban COVID-19 misinformation on the platform, Reddit has taken a stance. The platform responded by upholding its decision to allow "debate and dissent" about the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccines. "Dissent" Is Part of Reddit's Foundation. In an open letter on r/vaxxhappened, over...
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

This Could Be the Easiest Social Security Mistake to Avoid

When it comes to claiming Social Security, there are lots of things that could possibly go wrong. But one mistake that could hurt you financially throughout retirement is completely and utterly avoidable. Know when you’re entitled to your full benefit. The monthly benefit you’re eligible to collect in retirement will...
Economybiospace.com

How to Continually Invest in Your Career

Think of your career as a living, breathing thing. In order to keep it alive, you need to continually feed it so it can thrive. But how do you do that?. In order for you and your career to grow, for you to be challenged and for you to land that promotion, you need to push yourself to gain new skills and experiences outside of your day job.
Economyabovethelaw.com

Driving Your Own Career

While career navigation is not unique to being in-house specifically, it is definitely different from traditional Biglaw, where the career trajectory is historically linear and based on a loosely objective formula, usually a compilation of tenure, record of billable hours, and book of business or unique deep subject matter expertise. The career path of in-house counsel is not always as clear, and is less like a ladder and more like a jungle gym, where opportunities may be the next level of attorney but could also be in parts of the business — compliance, diversity and inclusion, procurement, risk management, or human resources. Because the career path is not as clear, it is especially important to be intentional because it is too easy to get sucked into putting out the daily fires and not realize that you’ve been stagnant and not where you want to be or thought you’d be.
makeuseof.com

Still Working Remotely? How to Use Google Drive to Manage Your Files

Are you working between your home and the office? Many employees are finding themselves in a hybrid work environment. To make sure you stay productive, it's best to have one place for all your critical work files, documents, and information. Google Drive makes it easy to manage your files, whether you're working in your pajamas on the couch or in your office cubicle.
Internetmakeuseof.com

What Is a Webinar and How Does It Work?

Video conferencing has become a great way of keeping up with work-related things when working from home. When talking about video conferencing, you'll often hear two terms: webinar and online meeting. A webinar may seem like a typical online meeting, but it isn't. If you've found yourself using the two...
Technologykomando.com

Not saving your texts is a big mistake. These are the easy ways to do it

For some, text messaging is superior to all other forms of communication. You can stay in touch with others while keeping busy with other things such as working, streaming or gaming. There’s no obligation to be on the ball every second, and you can take your time and craft appropriate responses or end the conversation with a universally accepted “Gotta go.”
MySanAntonio

How to Turn Your Mistakes Into Opportunities

Anyone with small children in their lives knows the struggle of trying to explain that everyone makes mistakes. We elaborate as much as we can by telling these young, impressionable minds that mistakes are normal; they’re natural and help us learn and grow. But why, then, are we so quick to turn about and berate ourselves for every self-inflicted mishap we encounter? Perhaps we feel we’re too old to be making such mistakes in our personal and professional lives. Or maybe we simply find it too difficult to practice what we preach. Whatever the reason, it’s never too late to remind yourself that when one door closes, another opens — even if we are the ones who must pry the new door open ourselves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy