So Bentley like Chase Brice

Is going to play quarterback for three different schools in three years. I understand not wanting to give up on playing football and chasing a dream, but sometimes family and friends need to protect people from themselves. When you are not good enough to start at mediocre programs you’re never gonna play a down in the NFL. And there’s very little to be gained by jumping from school to school for what? So you can start for a mediocre program that’s not going anywhere and not going to accomplish much of anything?