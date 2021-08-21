Reds: Tyler Naquin has replaced Nick Senzel as long-term centerfielder

The Reds activated Senzel (knee) from the 60-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville. Senzel had been playing regularly at Louisville after kicking off his rehab assignment July 30, appearing in 10 games while slashing .286/.316/.429 with four extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple). The 26-year-old picked up starts at both shortstop and center field with the hope of potentially filling a utility role upon rejoining the big club, but the Reds felt he was better served playing on an everyday basis at Louisville after his rehab assignment expired. The decision to keep Senzel in the minors is perhaps an indication of the former top prospect's shaky long-term outlook in the organization, as he hasn't met expectations over parts of three seasons in the big leagues while missing considerable time due to injuries.