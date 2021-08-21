Cancel
Relationships

'Love & Marriage: Huntville's Melody Holt Denies She Was Once Martell Holt's Side Chick

Melody Holt

"Love & Marriage: Huntsville" star Melody Holt has been through a lot since the show began. She has faced infidelity, public humiliation and the eventual breakdown of her marriage to her husband, Martell Holt.

During a recent interview with Bossip, Melody was asked about the craziest rumor she's ever heard about herself since joining the show.

"Well for me I would say the craziest rumor that I saw, heard about was that I was Martell's side chick, that he was engaged when I met him. And I was his side chick," she shared.

"That was definitely one of the craziest things for me because actually when I met Martell I had a sorority meeting that night. I'm the kind person that I don't do all that so I immediately went in and was like, 'Hey, any of y'all know a Martell Holt? Y'all met him before?'"

Melody is still finalizing her divorce from Martell. She says they are no longer business partners. Martell not only cheated on her and got his side chick, Arionne Curry, pregnant -- he also blamed Melody's skills in the boudoir on his cheating ways.

"So actually Martell and I are not in business together anymore," she told The Atlanta Blackstar. "We don't have any joint businesses at all. When we decided to divorce that was another part of it, was us deciding, you know, to dissolve our business partnerships that we had in place, and so I have really been focusing on rebranding myself from the Martell-Melody Holt duo, power couple that produced, and really learning how to rebrand myself now as the single mompreneur."

She says the writing was on the wall for their marriage regardless of whether she was on the show or not.

"I wouldn't have stayed regardless if cameras were there or not. Going into, you know, season one of 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville,' I was under the impression that infidelity was something that we'd experienced in our marriage, but something that we'd overcome," she said. "So when a week or two before cameras get there I find out that you still cheating, all those raw emotions is what the audience sees straight out the gate because it was fresh."

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

